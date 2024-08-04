Question raised about competency of suspect in standoff in The Villages

A suspect in a violent standoff earlier this year in The Villages may not be mentally competent, according to his defense team.

This past week in Marion County Court, a defense attorney representing 55-year-old James Savage filed a motion to determine his client’s competency.

Savage was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County. He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He allegedly shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

Savage continues to be held without bond at the Marion County Jail.