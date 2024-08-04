Sumter County will be open for business in wake of tropical storm

Sumter County has announced that all county government offices, including the Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Clerk of Courts, and Supervisor of Elections, will be open and operating under normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 5.

The National Hurricane Center has high confidence that Tropical Storm Debby will continue to Florida’s Big Bend area Sunday night, passing Sumter County. While conditions are expected to improve for Sumter County, residents should be aware that heavy rain and severe weather may persist throughout the night into Monday morning, including the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Sustained tropical force winds are not expected; therefore, there are no plans to open shelters.

For more information, contact Sumter County’s Citizen Information Line at (352) 689-4400.