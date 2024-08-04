77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Summerfield

By Staff Report

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday night in Summerfield.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:48 p.m. to a shooting in the 14200 block of SE 30th Terrace in Summerfield. The initial investigation revealed two individuals were deceased from gun shot wounds.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene to conduct the death investigations. Both individuals have been identified. Early indications were that it was an isolated incident.

Names of the deceased were not being released pending notification of next of kind.

Photos