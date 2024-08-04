77.6 F
Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart hits police car

By Staff Report
Leanne Seeburger Woodall,
Leanne Seeburger Woodall

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a golf cart crash in which she struck a police car.

Leanne Seeburger Woodall, 62, of the Village of DeLuna, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community services.

Woodall was driving a white Star Sirus golf cart shortly before 9 p.m. April 6 in the vicinity of Meggison Road and State Road 44 when she made a U-turn in front of a Wildwood Police Department vehicle, leading to a collision, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When an investigator spoke to Woodall, he suspected she had been drinking. The San Diego native, who had been traveling alone in the golf cart, said she “had two cosmopolitans earlier in the evening.”

Woodall, who purchased her home last year in The Villages, struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .189 and .184 blood alcohol content.

