Sunday, August 4, 2024
We are on the road to becoming a communist country

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Todays’ radical progressive programs and arguments for a better tomorrow are all about more government power, enormous tax revenue increases, unrestrained spending, eliminating immigration law enforcement, encouraging serious crimes, curtailing free speech, and dissolving private property ownership. We are on the road to becoming a communist country. That’s not a better tomorrow, it’s a disastrous tomorrow! American citizens would not support progressives if they really thought about what the political leftist are actually doing to our country. What they are doing is ludicrous but the leftist are actually emulating Venezuela and Cuba. We need to reinstate American capitalism. Our country is far from perfect and it will never get there but we must change from where we are now and where we are headed. What used to be our constitutional Democratic Republic is still the best form of government in the world and I think the vast majority of us want that returned to us along with all the freedoms it guarantees.

Robert Moore Sr.
Village of Rio Grande

 

