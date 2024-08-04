77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 4, 2024
West Palm Beach company buys home notorious for hoarding

By Meta Minton

A West Palm Beach company has purchased a home notorious for hoarding in The Villages.

Confluence Capital LLC has purchased the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe which had been the scourge of the neighborhood. Confluence Capital paid $200,000 for the home which was originally purchased in 2005 for $238,500 by Barbara Packard and her late husband.

The purchase brings to an end the problems at the home under the ownership of the Packards.

Hoarding has been a constant problem at the Packard home on Blythewood Loop
Hoarding was a constant problem at the Packard home.

She was reportedly overwhelmed and intimidated by her son, Jeffrey, who has a long criminal history.  He was arrested on drug charges March 11 at his mother’s home.

Barbara Packard’s cousin Mark O’Shea came in from New Jersey to clean up the mess. He got the house back into compliance and lined up a buyer.

