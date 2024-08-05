Everglades sports pool will be closed for maintenance

The Everglades Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 8.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Everglades Recreation Center at (352) 674-8434.
The Everglades Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 8.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Everglades Recreation Center at (352) 674-8434.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.