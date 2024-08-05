81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Everglades sports pool will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report
Comments

The Everglades Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Everglades Recreation Center at (352) 674-8434.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

A reader from Wisconsin contends that voters should be pressing for answers from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Daniel Webster when it comes to Donald Trump.

Where is the decency of the MAGA Republicans?

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the MAGA Republicans have any decency when it comes to supporting Trump.

We are on the road to becoming a communist country

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the United States is on its way to becoming a communist country.

I’m a Republican and will not vote for crazy Trump

A Lady Lake reader says he is a lifelong Republican but will not vote for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos