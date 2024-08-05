76.1 F
The Villages
Monday, August 5, 2024
Jacobs trash pickup in The Villages canceled due to tropical storm

By Staff Report

The Villages District Government has issued updated information regarding trash collection during Tropical Storm Debby on Monday, Aug. 5.

Sumter Sanitation (Jacobs)

All Sumter Sanitation (Jacobs) routes have been canceled for Monday, Aug. 5. For those affected, collection will occur on the next scheduled collection day. 

Waste Management

All scheduled Waste Management routes have been launched; however, based on current weather conditions, materials that are not curbside during regular collection pass will be serviced on the next regular collection day.

