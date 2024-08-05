K-9 unit assists in arrest of drug suspect and S.C. companion

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a drug suspect and her companion from South Carolina.

A deputy ran a license plate check on gray GMC Canyon traveling at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala when he found that the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Cody Napoli of Easley, S.C. The front seat passenger was identified as 41-year-old Stephanie Marie Edwards of Ocklawaha. Edwards is the vehicle’s registered owner.

The deputy ran Napoli’s South Carolina driver’s license and discovered it was not valid.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog, named Carrier, alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. A brown pocket bag was found near where Edwards had been seated. The bag contained a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine and a clear glass pipe.

Edwards was arrested on a charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.

Napoli was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the jail on $1,000 bond.