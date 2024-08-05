Softball evaluations for Tuesday after have been canceled

Softball Evaluations will not be held at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and have concluded for the Summer 2024 Season.

Evaluations will resume for the Fall 2024 Season at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, weather permitting. No pre-registration is required. Bring your glove, photo ID, and Villages ID. Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Saddlebrook Recreation Center at (352) 259-5377.