Monday, August 5, 2024
Sons of American Revolution to delve into topic of early leadership of our nation

By Staff Report
Gerald Greene
Gerald Greene

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Captiva Recreation Center.

The program will be presented by SAR member Gerald (Jere) Greene. The title of his talk will be “Who’s On First?: The Presidents Before the President.” Since George Washington didn’t become President until 1789, who was running the country before that? Come and find out! Visitors are welcome.

Greene grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and has carried a deep connection to his roots, inspired by his father’s passion for Civil War history. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he earned a degree in computer science, complemented by a minor in ancient Mediterranean civilization. After residing in Georgia for 26 years, he and his wife Marilyn relocated to The Villages in 2020. 

His career in healthcare has included roles as Director of a Hospital IT Department, Director of Development for a healthcare software company, and for the last 25 years, as a healthcare financial systems consultant. His professional life has been supplemented by an ongoing fascination with the histories of the ancient Greeks, Romans and Israelites, the early Church, and the Reformation.

He has been married to his for 40 years, and they live in the Village of DeSoto. They have two children: their daughter Holly, who is a student housing director in Vienna, Austria, and their son Hunter, who serves as a time control officer with the International Space Station, and five grandchildren.

 

