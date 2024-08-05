Two golf courses will be closed a little longer for rest

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story covers planned maintenance of executive golf courses in The Villages. For an update on post-Tropical Storm Debby golf course status follow this link.

Two golf courses in The Villages will be closed a little longer for rest and rehabilitation.

The Truman and Roosevelt executive golf courses were originally projected to reopen in mid-July, but the reopening of those courses has been pushed back to mid-August. The courses were shut down in April after an outcry from residents over atrocious conditions.

Other golf course closings include:

Amberwood and Chula Vista

The Amberwood and Chula Vista executive golf courses will be closed until year-end 2024 as part of an approved capital improvement project for new greens, fairways, bunker sand, and updated landscaping.

Pelican and Pimlico

Pelican and Pimlico executive golf courses are undergoing a full renovation including new greens, tees, fairways, bunker sand and course enhancements with a tentative re-opening at the start of 2025.

Saddlebrook and Sandhill

Saddlebrook and Sandhill Executive courses are closed for aerification.