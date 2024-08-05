81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

In an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, former president Donald Trump defended the January 6 rioters’ “Hang Mike Pence!” chants.
Trump repeated his false election claims while asserting: “Well, the people were very angry….It’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”
Offering justification for the mob that was determined to execute his vice president is horrific.
Ardent Trump supporters like Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representative Daniel Webster (R-FL) should be asked if they are willing to unequivocally condemn these statements. This would be an opportunity to demonstrate that their commitment to non-violence and the Constitution is stronger than their fealty to the former president.
There is great risk in supporting a candidate who seems incapable of seeing the humanity in the people with whom he disagrees.

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Where is the decency of the MAGA Republicans?

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the MAGA Republicans have any decency when it comes to supporting Trump.

We are on the road to becoming a communist country

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the United States is on its way to becoming a communist country.

I’m a Republican and will not vote for crazy Trump

A Lady Lake reader says he is a lifelong Republican but will not vote for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kamala Harris will only make matters worse

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Villager Miles Zaremski.

Photos