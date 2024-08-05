Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

To the Editor:

In an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, former president Donald Trump defended the January 6 rioters’ “Hang Mike Pence!” chants.

Trump repeated his false election claims while asserting: “Well, the people were very angry….It’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

Offering justification for the mob that was determined to execute his vice president is horrific.

Ardent Trump supporters like Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representative Daniel Webster (R-FL) should be asked if they are willing to unequivocally condemn these statements. This would be an opportunity to demonstrate that their commitment to non-violence and the Constitution is stronger than their fealty to the former president.

There is great risk in supporting a candidate who seems incapable of seeing the humanity in the people with whom he disagrees.

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee, Wisconsin