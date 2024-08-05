Where is the decency of the MAGA Republicans?

To the Editor:

The whole world is watching! And what they’re seeing is that America allows a convicted sexual assaulter to be the candidate of the political party formerly known as the Republican Party. In addition to sexual assault MAGApublicans are strongly supportive of multiple counts of fraud, election denial, and insurrection against the government of the United States.

To quote the ultimate question asked as the time of the notoriously destructive McCarthy hearings neared an end, “have you no decency?”… An interesting connection between past and present was lawyer Roy Cohn who offered counsel to McCarthy and in later years closely counseled a young DJT.

As Americans weigh leadership qualities at home and abroad it’s important to ask for and receive “decency”!

Pat Beerhalter

Village of Tall Trees