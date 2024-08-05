76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Where is the decency of the MAGA Republicans?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The whole world is watching! And what they’re seeing is that America allows a convicted sexual assaulter to be the candidate of the political party formerly known as the Republican Party. In addition to sexual assault MAGApublicans are strongly supportive of multiple counts of fraud, election denial, and insurrection against the government of the United States.
To quote the ultimate question asked as the time of the notoriously destructive McCarthy hearings neared an end, “have you no decency?”… An interesting connection between past and present was lawyer Roy Cohn who offered counsel to McCarthy and in later years closely counseled a young DJT.
As Americans weigh leadership qualities at home and abroad it’s important to ask for and receive “decency”!

Pat Beerhalter
Village of Tall Trees

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are on the road to becoming a communist country

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the United States is on its way to becoming a communist country.

I’m a Republican and will not vote for crazy Trump

A Lady Lake reader says he is a lifelong Republican but will not vote for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kamala Harris will only make matters worse

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Villager Miles Zaremski.

Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

A resident believes that Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

A Village of El Cortez resident offers praise for Irene Dubman, who recently wrote a Letter to the Editor warning of the motives of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Photos