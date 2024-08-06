81 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Barbara E. Fielitz

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Barbara E. Fielitz, 77, resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away Friday, August 2, 2024 at the Moffitt Cancer Center surrounded by her family.

Barb was born and resided in Dayton, Ohio for 55 years. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and Sinclair Community College. She worked for many companies including Gem City Savings and Loan, Frigidaire/General Motors, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Procter and Gamble.
Barb had a strong commitment to her faith, her family, and to her community. She has been a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio as well as the Trinity Lutheran Church in The Villages. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Barb was a special person who was loving, kind, and compassionate to all who knew her. For the last 22 years, she devoted her time volunteering on many committees and was a dedicated leader within The Villages as a district and neighborhood representative.
Barb enjoyed playing golf, assembling jigsaw puzzles, and playing games of all kinds. She belonged to a mahjong group which she enjoyed weekly.

Barb is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob), her children, Robert A.
(Vickie) of Charleston, SC, Rebecca Wingard (Lori) of The Villages, and Brenda Kowalski (Tom) of Beavercreek, OH as well as her 5 grandchildren, Savanna Guerrero, Joshua Wingard, Jack Kowalski, Nick Kowalski and Luke Kowalski. She is survived by her siblings Kathy Land, Jerry Koerner, Nancy Brockman, and Tom Koerner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen (Ballman) Koerner as well as siblings Sue Watt, Timothy Koerner, and Jack Koerner.

