Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Billiards tables will be recovered at Odell Recreation Center

By Staff Report
The Odell Recreation Billiards Room (Kenya) will be closed for table recovery from Wednesday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Odell Recreation Center  at (352) 750-2700.

