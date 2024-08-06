Black journalist receiving death threats in wake of Trump interview

ABC News’ Rachel Scott has received death threats after her pointed interview with former president Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. Trump accused her of being rude and asking a “nasty question.”

In fact, such threats are commonly directed at individuals whom Trump has disparaged. In one of the most egregious cases, Trump called innocent Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman a “professional vote scammer.” This false charge, amplified by his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, led to threats so severe that Freeman was forced to move out of her home.

In tearful testimony, Freeman pleaded, “Do you know how it feels to have the President of the United States target you? The President of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not target one.”

Geoff Duncan was Georgia’s lieutenant governor during the 2020 election, and his family received death threats because he refused to support Trump’s lies that votes were stolen. Duncan needed guards posted outside of his home and office.

Duncan recently stated that this problem “could be solved in one second If Donald Trump picked up a microphone and instead of calling names he sent out a press release and said stop, don’t do it on my behalf or under my name. He’s had four years to do it and he hasn’t done it once.”

Trump is morally unfit to be our president.

Terry Hansen is a resident of Milwaukee, Wis. and a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com.