To the Editor:

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors has gone too far with this. Remove the board and start with a fresh group of people. That white cross planter looks like a very nice decoration and is not taking up the whole landscaping.

What is their problem? Are they woke believers? They are probably all Democrats. It’s their way or the highway. We need a group of people from both sides. Stop this ridiculous behavior!

Maria Proidian