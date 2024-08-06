Colleen A. Long

Colleen A Long passed peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, she was 87 years old.

She was married to her loving husband Kenneth M Long for 65 years.Colleen was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania to Jerome and Ruth (Soisson) Plisinski on May, 27th, 1937. She finished High School and went to nursing school in nearby Altoona, PA. During her lifetime she worked for over 30 years as a floor nurse at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia and assisted in medical studies for the United States space program.

Colleen had 5 boys, Mike (Gail),Mark (Denise), Rob, (Ruthie), Tim,(Laurie) and Dave (Kristen), 10 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Joan (Armand) Temoyan and Gary (Marge) Plisinski.

She is predeceased by brother Jerry (Terri ) and sister-in-law Carol Plisinski.

Colleen raised her family of 5 boys in Merion, PA. and was a member of St Margaret’s Catholic Church where she played the organ. Colleen loved to bake and garden. Her prized chocolate chip cookies were a”HIT” with her boys and their neighborhood friends. She always had a purse full of goodies to pass along to the grandchildren when they asked for a quick snack.

In 2002 Colleen moved with her husband Ken to the Villages, Fl. Colleen became very active in the local community, volunteering in the local soup kitchen, gardening at the church and singing in the choir. She took up golf and had 3 “hole in ones”! She loved her neighbors, and enjoyed entertaining. Colleen and Ken traveled to Europe and cruised the Caribbean, and celebrated birthdays and holidays with their neighborhood gang. She always had a smile on her face, willing to help anyone in need.