If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

To the Editor:
If the cross is not allowed, then I want every Trump political flag removed at once! What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Keep your politics and your religious beliefs private.
Beverly Trizzino
Village of Fenney
