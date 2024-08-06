81 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

If the cross is not allowed, then I want every Trump political flag removed at once!  What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Keep your politics and your religious beliefs private.

Beverly Trizzino
Village of Fenney

 

