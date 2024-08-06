88.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Man with history of battery arrests allegedly slaps woman at her apartment

By Staff Report
Comments
Roland Thompson
Roland Thompson

A man with a history of battery arrests allegedly slapped a woman at her apartment, from which he had previously been banned.

Roland Thompson, 59, of Lady Lake, was apprehended near a wooded area at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday after fleeing an altercation at The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex said she and Thompson had been involved in a verbal altercation when he slapped her face. When she called law enforcement, he fled.

The report said Thompson has been banned from the woman’s apartment, but she has a history of inviting him over, despite trespass notices previously issued to him at her request.

A criminal history check revealed Thompson has had several battery arrests, including in May in Lady Lake, in 2012 in Alabama, in 2010 in Lake County, and in 2004 in Leesburg. In 2022, he was arrested with drugs tucked in a Crown Royal bag.

Thompson was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

