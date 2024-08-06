Paul Hilton Maxwell

Paul Maxwell, affectionately known as Max, passed away on August 1, 2024, at the age of 80.

He was born on October 3, 1943, in Turtle Creek, PA, and most recently resided in The Villages, FL. Paul was husband to Patricia (McMurdo) for 57 years. Father to Tracy Germ(Terry) of Fruitland Park, FL and grandfather to Myranda Germ of Ocala, FL. Max was a devoted family man who cherished spending time with his loved ones above all else.

He had a warm heart and a kind spirit that touched the lives of those around him. Max’s favorite hobbies included working crossword puzzles and anything involving numbers. He had a sharp mind and loved challenging himself intellectually. He also loved to pay golf when he was able to and watch it on television.

After graduating from Turtle Creek High School, Max pursued a career as a Tool and Die Maker at the General Motors Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin, PA. His dedication and expertise in his craft were admired by colleagues and friends alike. Max will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

His legacy of love, kindness, and a passion for puzzles and numbers will be forever cherished. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Max’s life and honor his memory.