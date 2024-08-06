Robert Kulick, Sr

Robert Adam Kulick, Sr, passed away at the age of 97 in The Villages, Florida, on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Bob was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Charles B. Kulick and Louise Dominik Kulick on October 30, 1926.At 16, he volunteered to serve his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He married his beautiful bride, Joyce Florence Carlson Kulick, in New York City on April 29, 1951.On their honeymoon, Bob was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean Conflict.

He was the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge, conducting ionosphere research in Adak, Alaska. Following his military service, he embarked on a career in time and communications, securing two patents for clock systems. Bob led a Florida-based sound and communications company as CEO for three decades before retiring at 83.

In his younger years, he loved to fish and pursued a lifelong love of learning, even studying quantum physics well into his 90s. Bob often said that without the desire for marriage and family, he would have spent his life at sea. His decision to settle down marked the beginning of a remarkable legacy that spanned 73 years with the love of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Florence Carlson Kulick; daughter, Diane Peterson, and son-in-law, Steven Peterson; son, Robert Adam Kulick, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Donna Robert Kulick; grandchildren, Brittany Kulick, Lisa Peterson (Jacob Goughnour), Jennifer Olsen (Martin Olsen), Kevin Peterson (Kristen Peterson), Christopher Peterson, and Timothy Peterson.

Bob’s family thanks God for his peaceful passing, a life well lived, and for all who gave help and comfort on his final journey.