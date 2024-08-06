87.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Speeding driver wanted on a warrant nabbed on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton
Conrad Duncan
A speeding driver wanted on a warrant was nabbed on Rolling Acres Road.

Conrad Duncan, 37, who lives in the Parker at East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was caught traveling at 56 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at about 7:30 a.m. Friday on Rolling Acres Road at Duck Lake Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A records check revealed his license had been suspended in 2023 for failure to pay a ticket. The officer also learned that the native of Jamaica had been arrested for driving while license suspended in 2019 and 2021.

In addition, the officer found that Duncan was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with failure to appear.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was also issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,500 bond.

