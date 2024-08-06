Wildwood subdivision residents forced to sandbag during Debby

A Wildwood subdivision was among areas flooded during Tropical Storm Debby.

The Woodlane Meadows development between Powell Road and Main Street experienced water flowing over neighborhood streets, overtaking sections of many yards, and entering two or more houses, according to Wildwood officials.

Residents of the subdivision used sandbags in an effort to prevent flood waters from entering their homes.

City staff have reached out to homeowners to confirm interior damage details.

“Our team has been on the scene since receiving the first reports yesterday morning,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury, explaining the city requested assistance from Sumter County to secure additional resources.

By noon Monday, crews had begun pumping water from the flooded area. A larger pump was secured overnight and will speed removal of water, which was down four inches by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Huey Street from St. Clair Street to Powell Road is closed temporarily to through traffic to facilitate the effort.

Hockenbury noted that the Woodlane Meadows neighborhood is not an area that has experienced significant flooding in recent years during heavy rain, while other areas of the city that typically do accumulate water fared well compared to past storms

Wildwood officials are continuing to assess and respond to damage caused by Tropical Storm Debby, which brought torrents of rain before making landfall Monday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane.

“Overall, we were very fortunate,” said City Manager Jason McHugh, who brought a declaration of local emergency to the commission on Friday in preparation for the storm. “But we did have some neighborhoods that experienced flooding, and we are working with our emergency management partners to assist those residents.”

Lake Deaton Park also experienced flooding and remains closed while waters recede to protect the safety of those who enjoy the popular boating and fishing spot.