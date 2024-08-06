87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Wildwood subdivision residents forced to sandbag during Debby

By Staff Report
Comments

A Wildwood subdivision was among areas flooded during Tropical Storm Debby.

The Woodlane Meadows development between Powell Road and Main Street experienced water flowing over neighborhood streets, overtaking sections of many yards, and entering two or more houses, according to Wildwood officials.

Residents of the subdivision used sandbags in an effort to prevent flood waters from entering their homes.

A resident of the Woodlane Meadows development used sandbags to protect their home during Tropical Storm Debby
A resident of the Woodlane Meadows development used sandbags to protect their home during Tropical Storm Debby.

City staff have reached out to homeowners to confirm interior damage details.

“Our team has been on the scene since receiving the first reports yesterday morning,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury, explaining the city requested assistance from Sumter County to secure additional resources.

By noon Monday, crews had begun pumping water from the flooded area. A larger pump was secured overnight and will speed removal of water, which was down four inches by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Huey Street from St. Clair Street to Powell Road is closed temporarily to through traffic to facilitate the effort.

A trash bin floats in the street in the Woodlane Meadows neighborhood in Wildwood
A trash bin floats in the street in the Woodlane Meadows neighborhood in Wildwood.

Hockenbury noted that the Woodlane Meadows neighborhood is not an area that has experienced significant flooding in recent years during heavy rain, while other areas of the city that typically do accumulate water fared well compared to past storms

Wildwood officials are continuing to assess and respond to damage caused by Tropical Storm Debby, which brought torrents of rain before making landfall Monday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane.

“Overall, we were very fortunate,” said City Manager Jason McHugh, who brought a declaration of local emergency to the commission on Friday in preparation for the storm. “But we did have some neighborhoods that experienced flooding, and we are working with our emergency management partners to assist those residents.”

Lake Deaton Park also experienced flooding and remains closed while waters recede to protect the safety of those who enjoy the popular boating and fishing spot.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that if the little white crosses have to go then so should the Trump flags!

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

A reader from Wisconsin contends that voters should be pressing for answers from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Daniel Webster when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos