Barbara Jayne Howard, 38, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Brooksville, Florida on August 1, 2024.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 10, 1986 to Robert and Brenda Howard. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She also loved animals and her children.

She is survived by her children: Thomas Van Slyke of Toledo, Ohio, Zoe Van Slyke of Bushnell, Florida, Michael Van Slyke of Bushnell, Florida, Audry Van Slyke of Bushnell, Florida, Luke Van Slyke of Bushnell, Florida, Sky Van Slyke of Bushnell, Florida; mother: Brenda Dodd (Danny) of Bushnell, Florida; father: Robert Howard of Bushnell, Florida; brothers: Bobby Howard of Michigan, Brian Howard (Sara) of Michigan; paternal grandmother: Audry Jacques of Arcadia, Florida.