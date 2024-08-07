89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Beautiful anhinga in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report
The beautiful anhinga was enjoying the last rays of sunlight yesterday evening in the Village of DeLuna. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Christians can’t show their faith in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says it’s a shame that Christians are being prevented from showing their faith and love of God in The Villages.

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos