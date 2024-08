To the Editor:

Isn’t it sad that in our current world, filled with so much turmoil, that we as Christians are not able to show our faith and love of God? The power of prayer is exactly that….powerful! What saddens me even more is that there are people with nothing better to do than complain about something so innocent as the Cross of Christ. Guess it’s time to pray for them, too!

Jan Husak

Village of Santiago