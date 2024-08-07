89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
type here...

Church’s land on 466A could be new home for fast-food restaurant and auto shop

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Property owned by a Wildwood church may become a commercial development with an automobile service shop, a fast-food restaurant and a medical office.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change from institutional to commercial for the property at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the  recommendations later this month. 

Owned by the Wildwood Assembly of God, the 4.7-acre site is on the south site of County Road 466A (Cleveland Avenue) about a quarter mile west of Powell Road. The developer of the project known as Wildwood Oaks is BluRock Development of Orlando.

The pink shaded area would be the location of Wildwood Oaks
The pink shaded area would be the location of Wildwood Oaks.

Intersection improvements at CR 466A and Powell Road, including added turn lanes, will be needed before the project is completed in 2028, according to a city staff report.

A traffic analysis determined the development will generate 2,644 daily trips.

The project is expected to include a 5,400-square-foot auto repair shop, a 3,200-square-foot fast-food restaurant and a 30,400-square foot medical office.

Access to CR 466A will be on an existing driveway of the adjacent Crossings Christian Church.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Christians can’t show their faith in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says it’s a shame that Christians are being prevented from showing their faith and love of God in The Villages.

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos