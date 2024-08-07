Church’s land on 466A could be new home for fast-food restaurant and auto shop

Property owned by a Wildwood church may become a commercial development with an automobile service shop, a fast-food restaurant and a medical office.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change from institutional to commercial for the property at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the recommendations later this month.

Owned by the Wildwood Assembly of God, the 4.7-acre site is on the south site of County Road 466A (Cleveland Avenue) about a quarter mile west of Powell Road. The developer of the project known as Wildwood Oaks is BluRock Development of Orlando.

Intersection improvements at CR 466A and Powell Road, including added turn lanes, will be needed before the project is completed in 2028, according to a city staff report.

A traffic analysis determined the development will generate 2,644 daily trips.

The project is expected to include a 5,400-square-foot auto repair shop, a 3,200-square-foot fast-food restaurant and a 30,400-square foot medical office.

Access to CR 466A will be on an existing driveway of the adjacent Crossings Christian Church.