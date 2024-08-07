89.2 F
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Woman convicted in DUI crash jailed after drinking alcohol

By Staff Report
Comments
Anita Hurley
Anita Hurley

A woman convicted in a drunk driving crash in 2023 has been jailed without bond after admitting she consumed alcohol in violation of her probation.

Anita Kaye Hurley, 55, of Belleview, was being held at the Marion County Jail following her arrest Tuesday on a probation violation.

Hurley had been arrested in 2023 after a rear-end collision on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. An open 1.5-liter bottle of wine was spotted on the driver’s side floorboard of her car. She provided breath samples that registered .208 and .226 blood alcohol content.

She was placed on probation as a result of the arrest.

However, Hurley failed a screening on July 8 when she tested positive for alcohol. It marked her sixth screening in which alcohol was found. She admitted she “consumed alcohol due to random celebrations,” according to an affidavit from the probation office.

The Arizona native completed numerous other requirements of her probation, including 80 hours of community service, an alcohol evaluation and DUI school.

