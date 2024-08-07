89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Driver with suspended license arrested at entrance to The Villages

By Staff Report
Melvin Hicks
Melvin Hicks

A driver with a suspended license was arrested at an entrance to The Villages.

Melvin Lamona Hicks, 44, of Lady Lake, was driving a black GMC Yukon when he was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the entrance gate to the Village of La Zamora on County Road 466 because the vehicle had an expired decal on the license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Hicks admitted he knew his license was suspended. A check revealed that Hicks’ Alabama driver’s license “had been withdrawn multiple times starting in 2015,” the report said.

The Mississippi native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

