Kamala Harris’ VP choice aimed at pleasing Extreme Progressive Left

The selection by Vice President Harris just reinforces what we already knew.

When faced with a major decision, she will always seek to please the Extreme Progressive Left. Why? Because Kamala Harris has been the leading figure of the Extreme Progressive Left her entire career!

The radical Harris/Walz ticket owns the record of the Biden/Harris administration, soaring economic decline, an open border disaster, and now, escalating instability and war in the Middle East. Americans are less safe, less respected on the world stage, and overall less prosperous.

Americans are eager to return to the economic prosperity, safety, and peace of the Trump Administration. The American people deserve a leader who is tested, accountable, and committed to enacting policies that truly benefit our nation. We need President Trump back in the White House come January.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.