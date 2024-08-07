92.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Leonard M. Contardo, Sr., aged 88, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2024. He was born on September 6, 1935, in Boston Massachusetts, to Peter and Nicolina Contardo.

He grew up in Trenton, New Jersey and moved with his young family to Hamilton Square, New Jersey. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Romance Languages and a graduate degree in Counseling from Rider University. Leonard had a 30-year career in education as an administrator, science teacher, guidance counselor and elementary school principal. An avid reader and Red Sox fan, he spent his most valuable time with his growing family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathleen; children Peter (Patricia), Karen (Richard Guinness), Leonard Jr. (Renee); six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, six siblings and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A 25-year resident of Water Oak Estates in Lady Lake and past president of the homeowners’ association. Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8. your choice.

