Officials delay decision on fence to shield Villagers from outside world

Officials have delayed a decision on a fence aimed at shielding Villagers from outside development.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday agreed to table the request from residents of the Historic Side of The Villages living near Griffin Avenue.

Residents have voiced concern about a multi-story apartment building approved by the Lady Lake Commission. Residents have said they are worried about the building, which has yet to be constructed, looming over their homes. They are also worried about traffic and crime.

The AAC took a look at fences including vinyl, Permacast and stacked block. The fences would cost from $300,000 to $650,000 but also would require money for landscaping, irrigation, engineering, maintenance and removal of the existing wood fence. The fence would serve 51 houses.

AAC member Don Deakin questioned spending amenity money for a fence.

“All over The Villages people buy property behind a ‘cow pasture.’ Residents are asking us to spend amenity fees to replace the wood fence,” Deakin said.

He is also worried about the uncertainty of the cost.

“This thing could spiral out of control,” he said.

Deakin said granting the Griffin Avenue request could open Pandora’s box, triggering more requests from residents who want fences to protect them from the outside world.

AAC member Sandy Mott, who represents the Lady Lake/Lake County section of The Villages, said the residents’ concerns are valid.

“This is in my area. One of the big considerations is what’s going to happen on Griffin Road. It’s a mess,” Mott said. “I also agree with what Don is saying about amenity fee money. I see both sides, pros and cons. We might table it, but let’s not kill it.”

Community Development District 6 supervisors have been struggling with a Village of Caroline couple’s desperate attempt to keep their fence on Cherry Lake Road. CDD 6 is south of County Road 466 and not part of the AAC.