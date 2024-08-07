Philharmonic orchestra members to perform in benefit concerts

For the fifth summer, select members of the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two benefit concerts at Temple Shalom.

Maestro Pasquale Valerio will conduct the Midsummer Opera Night Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Temple Shalom in Oxford. Performers include soprano Samantha Daniel, tenor Davida Zamora and baritone Sean Stork singing selections from La Boheme, Merry Widow, Barber of Seville, La Traviata, Rigoberto and more.

Tickets are available at tscfl.org. A limited amount of tickets are available at the door.

The second concert will be Broadway Summer Nights at 7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24. It will include a wide variety of contemporary and classic Broadway Music.