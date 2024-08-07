92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
type here...

Philharmonic orchestra members to perform in benefit concerts

By Staff Report
Comments

For the fifth summer, select members of the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two benefit concerts at Temple Shalom.

Maestro Pasquale Valerio will conduct the Midsummer Opera Night Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Temple  Shalom in Oxford. Performers include soprano Samantha Daniel, tenor Davida Zamora and baritone Sean Stork singing  selections from La Boheme, Merry Widow, Barber of Seville, La Traviata, Rigoberto and more.

Tickets are available at tscfl.org. A limited amount of tickets are available at the door.

The second concert will be Broadway Summer Nights at 7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24. It will include a wide variety of contemporary and classic Broadway Music.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Christians can’t show their faith in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says it’s a shame that Christians are being prevented from showing their faith and love of God in The Villages.

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos