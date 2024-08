To the Editor:

I personally thought that the homeowner who placed the cross attached to the flower pot did this is good taste.

What’s next? You can’t fly old glory? Your favorite sports team flags or have a garden gnome in your planters?

I would be more concerned over crazy house colors vs. something as innocent as a cross, Star of David or any other religious symbol in someone’s planter.

Brent Buriff

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens