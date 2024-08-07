Suspect arrested after naked woman found in mother’s home

A battery suspect was arrested after a naked woman was found in his mother’s home.

Michardo Junior Reid, 20, of Orlando, is facing a charge of battery following his arrest July 31 at his mother’s home in Lady Lake.

Officers were suspicious when they arrived at the home that morning and found clothes in the driveway with “an odor of bleach,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Reid said he was “visiting his mother,” though she was not home. The address of the residence was redacted from the arrest report.

Reid admitted there was “a young female” inside the home, but claimed “nothing had happened.”

Officers found the home “in disarray,” and a woman in the bathroom with no clothes or even a towel. A female officer gave the woman a towel and immediately noticed “raised welts” on the woman’s shoulder. She was “scared and crying.” The woman acknowledged that she and Reid have a child in common.

Reid was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.