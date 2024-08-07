The Trump flags should come down

To the Editor:

I totally agree with the recent letters supporting removal of Trump flags. I thought the rules for The Villages was political signs were only allowed for 30 days before election. That’s what the flags are a political sign, they certainly can’t be referred to as a patriotic sign, my opinion. I have seen them all over The Villages since before Republican convention and have increased since his nomination. They need to be put away until October. I have no problem with a veteran who puts up a branch flag up under the American flag, they put their life on the line for their country! But until 30 days before election the Trump flags have to go.

Ray Dube

Haciendas of Mission Hills