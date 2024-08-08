83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

AAC sets meeting to discuss revival of cap on amenity fees

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Amenity Authority Committee has set a date to discuss a possible restoration of a cap on amenity fees.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 30.

Those coping with uncertainty about future finances want to see the cap restored. Many residents believe a promise was broken in 2019 when the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both agreed to abandon the cap. The cap on amenity fees was a selling point when they purchased their homes.

Thus far, PWAC has shown no desire to discuss bringing back a cap on amenity fees.

As of Jan. 1, the prevailing rate for new homes and resales climbed to $195 per month. Homeowners who remain in their residence are subject to amenity rate hikes in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

Do you think it’s time to cap amenity fees? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Complaints in The Villages have gotten childish

A Village of Lake Denham resident contends that the complaints in The Villages have gotten childish.

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Photos