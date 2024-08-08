AAC sets meeting to discuss revival of cap on amenity fees

The Amenity Authority Committee has set a date to discuss a possible restoration of a cap on amenity fees.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 30.

Those coping with uncertainty about future finances want to see the cap restored. Many residents believe a promise was broken in 2019 when the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both agreed to abandon the cap. The cap on amenity fees was a selling point when they purchased their homes.

Thus far, PWAC has shown no desire to discuss bringing back a cap on amenity fees.

As of Jan. 1, the prevailing rate for new homes and resales climbed to $195 per month. Homeowners who remain in their residence are subject to amenity rate hikes in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

Do you think it’s time to cap amenity fees? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com