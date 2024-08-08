94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

Kathy Edwards

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Kathy Edwards
Kathy Edwards

We are sad to announce that on August 3, 2024 we had to say goodbye to Kathy Edwards of Wildwood, Florida.

As we bid Kathy farewell, let us not mourn the absence of their physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of their spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. For Kathy is not truly gone, but merely transformed, their energy intertwined with the fabric of the universe itself, forever dancing among the stars.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the City Ministries, located at 2824 Co Rd 44A, Wildwood, FL 34785.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the City Ministries, located at 2824 Co Rd 44A, Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Complaints in The Villages have gotten childish

A Village of Lake Denham resident contends that the complaints in The Villages have gotten childish.

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Photos