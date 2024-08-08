Kathy Edwards

We are sad to announce that on August 3, 2024 we had to say goodbye to Kathy Edwards of Wildwood, Florida.

As we bid Kathy farewell, let us not mourn the absence of their physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of their spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. For Kathy is not truly gone, but merely transformed, their energy intertwined with the fabric of the universe itself, forever dancing among the stars.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the City Ministries, located at 2824 Co Rd 44A, Wildwood, FL 34785.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the City Ministries, located at 2824 Co Rd 44A, Wildwood, FL 34785.