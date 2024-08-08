94.7 F
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Many golf courses in The Villages to reopen in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

By Staff Report
Numerous golf courses in The Villages are reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The following Executive and Championship courses will reopen on Friday, Aug. 9: 

Championship

  • Orange Blossom
  • Tierra Del Sol
  • Nancy Lopez – Ashley & Erin
  • Palmer – Riley & Laurel
  • Southern Oaks
  • Shallow Creek
  • Hacienda Hills- Lakes & Palms

Executive

  • Hill Top
  • El Santiago
  • El Diablo
  • Saddlebrook
  • Red Fox
  • Grey Fox
  • Lowlands
  • Marshview Pitch & Putt
  • Fenney Putt & Play
  • Clifton Cove Putt & Play 

The tee time system is now available for booking.

Due to the temporary closure and limited availability of golf courses, please note that all Men’s/Ladies’ Day events and group play on Championship and Executive courses throughout the rest of August will be suspended. Groups who have already booked will be notified. The remaining courses are being reevaluated.

