Many golf courses in The Villages to reopen in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

Numerous golf courses in The Villages are reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The following Executive and Championship courses will reopen on Friday, Aug. 9:

Championship

Orange Blossom

Tierra Del Sol

Nancy Lopez – Ashley & Erin

Palmer – Riley & Laurel

Southern Oaks

Shallow Creek

Hacienda Hills- Lakes & Palms

Executive

Hill Top

El Santiago

El Diablo

Saddlebrook

Red Fox

Grey Fox

Lowlands

Marshview Pitch & Putt

Fenney Putt & Play

Clifton Cove Putt & Play

The tee time system is now available for booking.

Due to the temporary closure and limited availability of golf courses, please note that all Men’s/Ladies’ Day events and group play on Championship and Executive courses throughout the rest of August will be suspended. Groups who have already booked will be notified. The remaining courses are being reevaluated.