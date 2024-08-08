Reckless driver causes multi-vehicle crash at 466 and Rolling Acres

A reckless driver was ticketed after causing a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

The woman was westbound on County Road 466 at 6:34 p.m. when her four-door blue sedan entered the left turn lane where traffic was backed up at the light, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Her vehicle struck a second vehicle which was merging into the left turn lane. The force of the collision pushed the vehicle that had been merging into a third vehicle, which was in the center lane of traffic.

The woman’s vehicle continued over the concrete center median and crashed into a fourth vehicle, which was making a left turn from Rolling Acres Road to head east on County Road 466.

The woman who had been driving the blue four-door suffered a large lump on her forehead and complained of head pain. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital. An officer went to the hospital and issued the woman a ticket for reckless driving.

The driver of the vehicle that had been struck while merging into the turn lane complained of neck and back pain and also was transported to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.