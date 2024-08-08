Residents clamoring for change at gates may get their wish

Residents clamoring for a change at the gates in The Villages may finally get their wish.

Villagers have long complained about having to roll down their windows to swipe their gate cards to enter through resident gates. Some residents have complained about burning out the motors in their power windows due to frequent trips through the gates.

Many residents have wanted, wished for and waited for a Sunpass-style windshield strip or other device that would automatically raise the gate arm for residents upon their approach.

The Villages District Government has been beta testing three different long distance readers that could make that desire a reality.

Once the testing is complete, the final information will be presented to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which would have the authority to install and pay for such equipment.

Upon installation, residents would have the option to purchase such a device, which could be a key fob or a mirror magnet. These would be optional and would require a fee. Gate cards would still open the gates.

Eventually, the District could be moving to encrypted gate cards which would make “cloned” cards unusable. It could also require the replacement of all residents’ gate cards. However, District officials said that is not likely to happen this year.