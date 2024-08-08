The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

To the Editor:

Where is the Netflix made-for-TV movie? We have our very own Sopranos saga going on right here in The Villages – a powerful politically connected fourth-generation family, who will go to any means to fund their lifestyle and five long-range private jets. We have the life of an elected official destroyed by a prosecutor and judge corrupted by the family (the judge later resigned in disgrace after the appeals court took the highly unusual action of ordering the verdict changed). We have a disgraced state house representative decline to run again knowing his actions for the family made him unelectable. We then have the people’s candidate to fill that seat suddenly die at the very moment it was impossible to field a replacement. We have a family who hobbles and then eventually closes a very popular venue named after their great grandmother and then congests the downtown with high-density rental housing. We have a family who crowds the newer areas of The Villages with smaller setbacks and fewer amenities, forcing overcrowding of the amenities in the established areas. We have a bully who is angry when the citizens refuse to purchase an old country club at full price, who then tears it down (thus proving its real value), extorts amenity passes meant for assisted living by threatening to replace the country club with a parking structure, replaces the mail station with a tiny parking lot in order to maximize the space that they then cram full of high-density housing. We see tactics such as filling the parking lot of public meetings with construction equipment so that the elderly who cannot walk great distances are not able to participate in the democratic process. We have a high-stakes game of chicken with our emergency services so the family businesses pay less and current residents foot the bill for the family’s new development. We have a local newspaper owned by the family that would make Pravda proud – if it’s printed in the paper you know it benefits the family. You know it’s critical to the family if the article also badmouths the position of the POA – the only organization in The Villages that represents the interests of Villages residents.

We are now facing a slate of candidates for local government bought and paid for by the family. If Netflix doesn’t act in time, hopefully the residents will wake up on their own and vote Aug. 20 for the slate endorsed by the POA. www.poa4us.org/bulletin/

Bill White

Village of Fenney