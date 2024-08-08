Trump is not a true Republican

To the Editor:

I am from Illinois, raised in middle class neighborhood. My Dad was a union electrician and proud of it. I followed suit and was a union electrician for 35 years. Retired at 62 with a good pension and good benefits. I find it hard to relate to the current Democratic party, they are way too liberal and lack common sense.

I find myself leaning more to Republican values. My problem is I could never, ever vote for Trump. He is not a true Republican……he doubled the budget, before covid, he was for abortion before running for president. It is forgotten, that he orchestrated the withdrawal from Afghanistan and that Biden was bound by those terms. He diverted budget money that was for military bases to cover the wall ….that Mexico was supposed to pay for. He lost the first Republican primary to Ted Cruz and claimed it was rigged.

I cannot believe how many people he has duped. He is a blatant liar, con artist, narcissist, and has no morals or shred of human decency.

How can people overlook what he did on Jan. 6? The entire party wrote him off and now accepts him as if nothing happened. Trump is a lifelong criminal whose wealth and power have kept him out of jail. He is truly a threat to Democracy. In my opinion, he is truly the greater of the evils in this coming election and I will vote Democratic.

Bill Hirth

Village of DeLuna