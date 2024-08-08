Villager arrested in alleged attack on wife of 36 years

A Villager has been arrested in an alleged attack on his wife of 36 years.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Village of Newell after a 911 call was received from the wife of 57-year-old Robert Panek, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

After entering the home, officers found that it was in disarray “with furniture and glass scattered throughout.” Panek’s wife also has “dried blood on her shirt and her pants.” She claimed her husband struck her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the tile. She had a one-inch knot on the side of her head.

Panek had fled the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police made multiple attempts to contact the New Jersey native’s cell phone. He eventually responded and said he and his wife had been arguing all day. Panek, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds, said during their argument, his wife “stumbled” and fell, hitting her head on the tile floor. He later revised his statement.

“I grabbed her shirt and asked her to stop,” he said.

He claimed she began yelling at him. He admitted he made a “defensive move” and pushed his wife.

He was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.