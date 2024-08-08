Who is Bob Greene, candidate for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman?

Bob Greene, who is running for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman, shares his candidate profile:

On April 5, 2024, I filed papers to run for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman. I wish to take a few minutes to share my background and beliefs.

I am currently the Program & Publicity Chair for The Villages Republican Club and a member of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee.

I moved to The Villages in 2022 after serving two terms (four years) as a Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for Hillsborough County District 37, representing the towns of Hudson and Pelham.

As an NH State Rep, I voted on an estimated 4000 bills, earning a 98% Lifetime Conservative Rating from the American Conservative Union/CPAC (https://rb.gy/1t989l). I was a four-time ACU/CPAC awardee for Conservative Excellence and a two-time awardee of the General Stark Protector of Freedom (100% legislative score) by Americans For Prosperity-New Hampshire.

My additional State Rep duties included serving on the NH House Judiciary, Finance, and Legislative Administration (Vice Chair, 2020-2022) committees, and substituting in executive sessions for Children & Family Law, Labor, Ways & Means, Transportation, Executive Departments & Administration, and Criminal Justice & Public Safety committees. As a member of the Judiciary I served as a substitute Chair for public hearings, and in 2022 I was recognized as the NH House’s Committee Whip of the Year. In my capacity as a State Rep I also served as a member of the County Delegation for Hillsborough County, New Hampshire.

During my 2018 and 2020 NH State Rep campaigns I was endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Americans for Prosperity-NH (as one of six candidates including Governor Chris Sununu that were the very first endorsements ever by that organization), Young Americans for Liberty, Granite State Taxpayers, Cornerstone Action (NH pro-life organization), NH Job Creation Alliance, and the NH Liberty Alliance.

In the years preceding my service in the NH House I was a Republican activist, having attended NH GOP and CPAC events dating back to 2014. I also participated in two of pollster Frank Luntz’s focus groups in 2015, televised nationally on Fox News Channel’s Hannity and The [Megyn] Kelly File.

I served my Nation for 20 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 2007. In the years following, I worked in the corporate world in graphic and web communications for various companies, including defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and BAE Systems until my retirement in 2019.

I believe in:

A Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) that: adheres to the Florida and US Constitutions truly promotes conservative values works to build cohesion and unify Republicans

Limited government

Strong borders, legal immigration, and deportation of illegals

2nd Amendment — no compromise

Law and order — defend the police

Free markets and a vibrant economy

Educational innovation and opportunities

Strong election laws and integrity

A vote for me on August 20 is a vote for:

America First!

Pro-Life

Individual Liberty

Transparency, Open Communication, and Accountability

A conservative with a proven track record!

Please contact me with your questions, comments, and concerns.

I look forward to hearing from you!

-Bob Greene

5685 Herman Ave.

The Villages FL 32163

rjgkag89@hotmail.com

978-502-5014

Facebook: www.rb.gy/5hbvqf

Donate: https://secure.winred.com/bob-greene-campaign-951983b7/donate-today

Thank you!

“Political advertisement paid for and approved by Bob Greene – Candidate for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman”