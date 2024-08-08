94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

Who is Bob Greene, candidate for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman?

By Sponsored Story
Comments

Bob Greene, who is running for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman, shares his candidate profile:

On April 5, 2024, I filed papers to run for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman. I wish to take a few minutes to share my background and beliefs.

Bob Greene
Bob Greene

I am currently the Program & Publicity Chair for The Villages Republican Club and a member of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee.

I moved to The Villages in 2022 after serving two terms (four years) as a Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for Hillsborough County District 37, representing the towns of Hudson and Pelham.

As an NH State Rep, I voted on an estimated 4000 bills, earning a 98% Lifetime Conservative Rating from the American Conservative Union/CPAC (https://rb.gy/1t989l). I was a four-time ACU/CPAC awardee for Conservative Excellence and a two-time awardee of the General Stark Protector of Freedom (100% legislative score) by Americans For Prosperity-New Hampshire.

My additional State Rep duties included serving on the NH House Judiciary, Finance, and Legislative Administration (Vice Chair, 2020-2022) committees, and substituting in executive sessions for Children & Family Law, Labor, Ways & Means, Transportation, Executive Departments & Administration, and Criminal Justice & Public Safety committees. As a member of the Judiciary I served as a substitute Chair for public hearings, and in 2022 I was recognized as the NH House’s Committee Whip of the Year. In my capacity as a State Rep I also served as a member of the County Delegation for Hillsborough County, New Hampshire.

During my 2018 and 2020 NH State Rep campaigns I was endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Americans for Prosperity-NH (as one of six candidates including Governor Chris Sununu that were the very first endorsements ever by that organization), Young Americans for Liberty, Granite State Taxpayers, Cornerstone Action (NH pro-life organization), NH Job Creation Alliance, and the NH Liberty Alliance.

In the years preceding my service in the NH House I was a Republican activist, having attended NH GOP and CPAC events dating back to 2014. I also participated in two of pollster Frank Luntz’s focus groups in 2015, televised nationally on Fox News Channel’s Hannity and The [Megyn] Kelly File.

I served my Nation for 20 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 2007. In the years following, I worked in the corporate world in graphic and web communications for various companies, including defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and BAE Systems until my retirement in 2019.

I believe in:

  • A Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) that:
    • adheres to the Florida and US Constitutions
    • truly promotes conservative values
    • works to build cohesion and unify Republicans
  • Limited government
  • Strong borders, legal immigration, and deportation of illegals
  • 2nd Amendment — no compromise
  • Law and order — defend the police
  • Free markets and a vibrant economy
  • Educational innovation and opportunities
  • Strong election laws and integrity

A vote for me on August 20 is a vote for:

  • America First!
  • Pro-Life
  • Individual Liberty
  • Transparency, Open Communication, and Accountability
  • A conservative with a proven track record!

Please contact me with your questions, comments, and concerns.

I look forward to hearing from you!

-Bob Greene

5685 Herman Ave.

The Villages FL 32163

rjgkag89@hotmail.com

978-502-5014

Facebook: www.rb.gy/5hbvqf

Donate: https://secure.winred.com/bob-greene-campaign-951983b7/donate-today

Thank you!

“Political advertisement paid for and approved by Bob Greene – Candidate for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeeman”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Complaints in The Villages have gotten childish

A Village of Lake Denham resident contends that the complaints in The Villages have gotten childish.

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Photos