Angry man allegedly punches roommate who sought return of EBT card

An angry man allegedly punched his roommate who was seeking the return of Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Ervin Maluree Penley, 74, of Ocklawaha, had been sleeping when his roommate tried to wake him up, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The roommate was seeking the return of his EBT card.

Penley was “angry” and claimed he did not have the EBT card, the report said. Penley punched his roommate. The roommate called 911.

Penley was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.