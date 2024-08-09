81.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 10, 2024
CDD 3’s ‘get tough’ policy pays off with recovery of $33,000 in deed compliance fines

By Meta Minton
Community Development District 3 is seeing the success of its “get tough” policy with the recovery of $33,000 in deed compliance fines.

Supervisors learned Friday from District Counsel Mark Brionez that that money had been successfully recovered from a home at 748 Artesia Ave. in the Village of Summerhill. The home had been out of compliance since 2021.

748 Artesia Avenue
This home at 748 Artesia Ave. had been out of compliance.

Officials in the past have taken heat from residents when fines have been forgiven at out-of-compliance properties.

Brionez recommended slapping liens on properties that owed fines in hopes of recovery of the money that is owed.

“The fruits of that labor are beginning to pay off,” he said.

