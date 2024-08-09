Couple in The Villages wins extra foot for their driveway extension

A couple in The Villages has won an extra foot for their driveway extension.

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors in July granted permission for Stephen and Denise Testai to put in a two-foot driveway extension at their home at 3099 Southern Trace in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Denise Testai was back Friday before the CDD 3 board and indicated she needed an extra foot for the driveway. The board granted her request and even agreed that the extended driveway be allowed to remain in place if they sell their home.

Denise Testai had appeared before the CDD 3 board in February asking for the extension, but was turned down. At the time, she described her husband’s disability as a problem with his neck.

In March, Testai and his physician completed a form indicating he has a disability that requires the driveway extension. During a subsequent teleconference, it was determined that Testai has a disability as defined by the Fair Housing Act.

The Testais were in the news last year after neighbors went before the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors and complained the couple were using their garage as a shop for golf cart repairs and that golf carts were being sold from their driveway. Neighbors said the golf cart “business” was creating a hazard on Southern Trace.